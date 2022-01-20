Recent history of Senate 'nuclear option' belies hand-wringing on voting rights bills
Rachel Maddow lists recent examples of the Senate using the "nuclear option" to allow legislation to pass with a simple majority instead of the filibuster's required 60-vote majority, showing that the resistance to a filibuster exception for voting rights legislation is less about procedure than it is about voting rights. Jan. 20, 2022
