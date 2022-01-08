Real agenda of Supreme Court conservatives seen in treatment of vaccine mandate case
Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor and legal correspondent for Slate, talks about the conduct of the Supreme Court justices in hearing a case about Covid vaccine mandates, and the apparent eagerness of the conservative justices to use the case as a means for dismantling the regulatory, administrative function of the federal government.Jan. 8, 2022
