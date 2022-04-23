IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Raskin: Jan. 6th probe shows how close Trump came to a coup

08:52

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the January 6th Committee, talks with Ali Velshi about the story that the data and testimony that the committee has assembled tells about the attack on the Capitol.April 23, 2022

