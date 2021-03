Rachel Maddow revisits a racist scandal from 1999 in Tulia, Texas in which dozens of people were arrested and convicted on bogus drug charges. While the crooked cop behind the arrests was given an award by then-A.G., now-GOP Senator John Cornyn, Vanita Gupta, then-NAACP lawyer, now-Biden DOJ nominee, exposed the travesty of justice and got the cases overturned.