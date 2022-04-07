IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Putin sacrifices Russian culture for war to deny Ukraine's existence: Snyder

    05:15
Rachel Maddow

Putin sacrifices Russian culture for war to deny Ukraine's existence: Snyder

05:15

Timothy Snyder, history professor at Yale University, talks about the exclusive Russian ideology behind Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the way Russia is misusing "Nazi" to villainize Ukrainians. April 7, 2022

