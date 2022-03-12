Putin's struggling military, wanton destruction calls threat of 'escalation' into question
Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, discusses preparations in Ukraine to defend the capital city of Kyiv ahead of an anticipated Russian attack, and questions the degree to which Vladimir Putin is willing to escalate his war on Ukraine if Western powers get involved.March 12, 2022
