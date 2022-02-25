IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

Putin's failure as a leader drives his resentment of Ukraine democracy

10:21

Rachel Maddow outlines the poor job Vladimir Putin has done governing Russia and makes the case that part of Putin's motivation for sabotaging democracy in neighboring countries as well as in more distant Western countries is to discourage Russians from realizing how much better their lives could be if they weren't ruled by a thieving dictator. Feb. 25, 2022

