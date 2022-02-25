Putin's failure as a leader drives his resentment of Ukraine democracy
Rachel Maddow outlines the poor job Vladimir Putin has done governing Russia and makes the case that part of Putin's motivation for sabotaging democracy in neighboring countries as well as in more distant Western countries is to discourage Russians from realizing how much better their lives could be if they weren't ruled by a thieving dictator. Feb. 25, 2022
Anti-war protests in Russia test Putin's dictator privilege of disregarding public opinion
