IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Putin reportedly suspects betrayal from within his inner circle

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Poland, no stranger to Russian aggression, takes leadership role in helping Ukraine

    04:12

  • Polish schools open their doors to displaced Ukrainian students

    03:53

  • Food and medicine shortages add to war's burden in Kyiv

    08:31

  • State of dissent in Russia

    05:46

  • Biden visits troops in Poland as war rages

    03:28

  • CIA veteran: Putin's mistakes in Ukraine could help U.S. intel agencies

    05:34

  • Russia signals possible scale back of war objectives

    05:25

  • Ukraine is canary in the coal mine in battle between tyranny and liberty Marie Yovanovitch says

    11:06

  • How one McDonald’s in Moscow highlights the cascade of the new iron curtain 

    08:04

  • Parliament member says Ukrainian forces won't surrender—including her own family

    06:14

  • The Fate of Mariupol

    06:50

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russia has ‘lost command and control’

    09:18

  • UNICEF spokesperson: The needs of Ukrainian refugees are growing

    07:59

  • Doctors volunteering at Israeli field hospital in Ukraine: ‘Whatever is needed, we’re doing’

    05:46

  • Deputy Treasury Secy.: China ‘can make the choice of supporting Russia’ or 'continuing to participate in the global economy’

    04:51

  • Fmr. Press Secy. to Ukraine: Russian invasion 'is a horrible experience for all Ukrainians'

    06:29

  • David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’

    05:12

  • Pottinger: China’s strategy to ‘quietly’ support Russia is ‘not working’

    06:52

  • The challenges of bringing Ukrainian refugees into the U.S.

    03:47

Rachel Maddow

Putin reportedly suspects betrayal from within his inner circle

03:28

Andrei Soldatov, an investigative journalist with expertise in the Russian state intelligence apparatus, talks about reporting that Vladimir Putin is looking for who leaked the secret intelligence about the invasion of Ukraine that the U.S. made public in the lead up to the war. March 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Putin reportedly suspects betrayal from within his inner circle

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Poland, no stranger to Russian aggression, takes leadership role in helping Ukraine

    04:12

  • Polish schools open their doors to displaced Ukrainian students

    03:53

  • Food and medicine shortages add to war's burden in Kyiv

    08:31

  • State of dissent in Russia

    05:46

  • Biden visits troops in Poland as war rages

    03:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All