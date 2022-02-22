IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Putin builds on past Crimea invasion to encroach further on Ukraine

  • U.S. and Western allies weigh options to punish Russia for Putin's Ukraine incursion

    Putin narrative to excuse Ukraine invasion rings hollow to experts and observers

    Putin aims to divide, destabilize to erode Ukraine sovereignty

  • Ukraine border crisis looms over SOTU speech

  • Moscow orders troops to Ukraine’s separatist regions

  • Why invading Ukraine could be a ‘real problem’ for Putin

  • U.S. Ambassador to UN: Sanctions for Russia are coming

  • Malcolm Nance on Ukraine: This could be single largest land war since World War II

  • Masha Gessen: Ukraine will not tolerate installation of Putin’s puppet government

  • Putin’s history of launching wars

  • U.S. hits Ukrainian separatists with sanctions

  • Russia violates Ukraine’s sovereignty

  • How Tucker Carlson became one of Russia’s biggest cheerleaders

  • ‘We are not afraid of anything:’ Zelenskyy reacts to Russian troops entering Ukraine

  • U.S. official on Putin’s ‘peace-keeping’ forces: ‘A euphemism and a lie’

  • Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine for 'peace-keeping' mission

  • Putin orders troops to Eastern Ukraine

  • Putin orders forces into separatist regions of Ukraine for ‘peacekeeping’

  • McFaul: It sounded like there’s ‘much more to come’ from Putin

Rachel Maddow

Putin narrative to excuse Ukraine invasion rings hollow to experts and observers

Anne Applebaum, staff writer for The Atlantic, talks about the transparently false excuses Vladimir Putin has presented to justify his invasion of Ukraine, and the threat Ukrainian democracy poses to Putin's authoritarian system in Russia.Feb. 22, 2022

