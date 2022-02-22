Putin narrative to excuse Ukraine invasion rings hollow to experts and observers
Anne Applebaum, staff writer for The Atlantic, talks about the transparently false excuses Vladimir Putin has presented to justify his invasion of Ukraine, and the threat Ukrainian democracy poses to Putin's authoritarian system in Russia.Feb. 22, 2022
