Putin keeps West guessing with dangerous brinksmanship
04:15
Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, talks with Rachel Maddow about whether Russia's military build-up on the border with Ukraine is a genuine threat, and how the U.S. should approach Russia diplomatically given this belligerence.Dec. 7, 2021
