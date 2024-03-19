IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Putin flexes expansionist muscles as GOP stalling starves Ukraine of military aid
March 19, 202404:25
    Putin flexes expansionist muscles as GOP stalling starves Ukraine of military aid

Rachel Maddow

Putin flexes expansionist muscles as GOP stalling starves Ukraine of military aid

04:25

Rachel Maddow looks at countries around Ukraine where Russia is indicating it may try to expand its borders - a possibility made more likely by Russia's increased chance of success in Ukraine thanks to inaction by House Republicans on sustaining Ukraine's military aid.March 19, 2024

    Putin flexes expansionist muscles as GOP stalling starves Ukraine of military aid

