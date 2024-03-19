Putin flexes expansionist muscles as GOP stalling starves Ukraine of military aid

- Now Playing
Putin flexes expansionist muscles as GOP stalling starves Ukraine of military aid04:25
- UP NEXT
Putin feels he has nothing to lose inside Russia, warns Economist editor06:22
'The people in Ukraine are my heroes,' says actress and activist Ivanna Sakhno04:57
‘Fight in Ukraine is a fight for democracy’: Speaker Emerita Pelosi discusses U.S. Aid to Ukraine09:25
House member calls on Republicans to sign foreign aid discharge petition05:45
White House announces $300M in new aid for Ukraine00:37
White House sends $300 million in new weapons to aid Ukraine03:04
Senator calls out House Republicans over stalling on Ukraine aid07:16
How Russia duped two Republicans with propaganda laundered through fake news sites03:54
U.S. Ambassador to NATO: ‘Ukrainians need our assistance now. Putin has to be stopped’05:30
'He met the moment': Top Dem reacts to President Biden’s aim at House GOP on stalling Ukraine aid12:27
Biden begins State of the Union with historical parallels, calls for Ukraine aid04:56
Ukraine Prosecutor Gen.: the ‘forced deportation of Ukrainian children” is a Russian “war crime’05:52
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny laid to rest07:39
Sen. Murphy: Biden admin ‘has to throw everything they have’ behind pausing ‘hostilities’ in Gaza06:34
Sen. Bennet: Putin ‘winning’ the ‘battle here of divided and dysfunctional politics in America’05:19
'He thinks he's winning': Lawmaker says Putin's betting on U.S. 'dysfunctional politics'09:44
Tim Snyder: In Putin’s Russia, facts are avoided02:55
Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers are not ‘demoralized or discouraged’ despite impasse on more U.S. aid06:29
Zelenskyy on possibility of losing American aid: 'We will lose a lot of people'04:57
- Now Playing
Putin flexes expansionist muscles as GOP stalling starves Ukraine of military aid04:25
- UP NEXT
Putin feels he has nothing to lose inside Russia, warns Economist editor06:22
'The people in Ukraine are my heroes,' says actress and activist Ivanna Sakhno04:57
‘Fight in Ukraine is a fight for democracy’: Speaker Emerita Pelosi discusses U.S. Aid to Ukraine09:25
House member calls on Republicans to sign foreign aid discharge petition05:45
White House announces $300M in new aid for Ukraine00:37
Play All