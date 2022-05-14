IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Putin failed to meet his own major military objectives: McFaul

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Stengel: Putin is ‘reaping the whirlwind’ of his war in Ukraine

    04:19

  • Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier

    07:37

  • Congress taps Big Tech to help in Ukraine

    05:17

  • Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’

    05:53

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’

    04:35

  • 'Completely inexcusable': Senator criticizes Rand Paul's blocking of Ukraine aid

    07:22

  • U.S. ambassador to Russia: Putin isn't interested in diplomacy at this point

    11:14

  • ‘Evidently everybody gets it on Ukraine except Rand Paul’: Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander

    07:27

  • Ukraine pushes Russian forces outside of artillery range of Kharkiv

    01:39

  • UK official takes to TikTok to show seizing of oligarch's yacht

    03:35

  • Pentagon: Russians making incremental progress at best in Ukraine

    08:07

  • Pressure worsens for Russia's faltering invasion as effects of sanctions loom

    06:07

  • Airbnb CEO on the future of work

    06:38

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘As long as Congress continues to provide support,’ Ukraine has ‘a good chance’ of victory

    06:19

  • Richard Haass: If Ukraine wins the war, Putin ‘might actually be tempted to use chemical or nuclear weapons’

    03:52

  • Russian offensive in Donbas region stuck in Ukrainian mud

    02:04

  • "You just think every single day, how do we make it stop," says Ukrainian Parliament Member

    05:10

  • Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine on the importance of fighting Russian aggression

    01:57

  • Poroshenko: Key negotiator on the peace talks with Russia is the Ukrainian armed forces

    11:03

Rachel Maddow

Putin failed to meet his own major military objectives: McFaul

04:56

Ali Velshi reports on significant setbacks for Russia in its war on Ukraine, not the least of which is that Finland and Sweden are poised to join NATO. Michael McFaul remarks on Vladimir Putin's failure to achieve his own major military objectives.May 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Putin failed to meet his own major military objectives: McFaul

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Stengel: Putin is ‘reaping the whirlwind’ of his war in Ukraine

    04:19

  • Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier

    07:37

  • Congress taps Big Tech to help in Ukraine

    05:17

  • Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’

    05:53

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’

    04:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All