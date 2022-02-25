Putin crosses line with overt nuclear threat

Jon Wolfsthal, former director of nonproliferation for President Obama's National Security Council, talks with Rachel Maddow about Vladimir Putin's irresponsible nuclear threats, and why a stabilizing nuclear stalemate is not happening with Putin.Feb. 25, 2022
