Rachel Maddow

Putin cracks down on news that threatens his war narrative; outlaws contradiction

08:22

Alexey Kovalyov, investigative editor of independent news site Meduza, which reports on Russia in Russian but from Latvia, beyond the reach of Vladimir Putin's censors, talks about new Russian restrictions on news that contradicts the official depiction of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.March 5, 2022

