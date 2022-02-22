Putin aims to divide, destabilize to erode Ukraine sovereignty
Richard Engel, NBC News chief foreign correspondent, talks about how Vladimir Putin orchestrated the 2014 invasion of Crimea and built on separatist sentiments in Eastern Ukraine to engineer the staging of Russia's current phase of aggression toward Ukraine.Feb. 22, 2022
