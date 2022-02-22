Putin aims to divide, destabilize to erode Ukraine sovereignty

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Trump the failed candidate lacks the privilege of Trump the president; can be sued: judge

    05:05

  • New Texas GOP voting rules tie election system in knots; thousands of ballots rejected

    09:30

  • With businesses failing, Trump taps his political supporters to maintain his wealth

    05:21

  • Trump's legal and money woes snowball as his financial credibility crumbles

    08:59

  • With Trump abandoned by accounting firm, House Oversight asks GSA to yank hotel lease

    04:53

  • Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business

    05:38

  • Republicans worry unruly passenger no-fly list casts anti-maskers as terrorists

    08:23

  • Fake elector probe spotlights veteran of bogus Republican election fraud claims

    02:58

  • Frantic January 6th texts to Mark Meadows only a 'sliver' of investigation's evidence

    08:37

  • Pentagon all ears for ideas on how bunny penetrated security to access inner courtyard

    01:30

  • Letter to Pence shows fake elector scheme being put in motion

    02:56

  • New subpoenas show focus on Trump campaign officials in fake elector scheme 

    03:29

  • Sandy Hook families achieve major legal victory against gun maker

    06:32

  • Wave of new candidates eager to counter wave of right-wing activists in local elections

    05:32

  • Trump's long-time accounting firm dumps him on Valentine's Day

    07:17

  • Lesson of 'little green men' prompts U.S. strategy of radical transparency on Russia

    03:45

  • Anger and fear among Ukrainians in Russia's crosshairs

    03:01

  • Republicans see early success at damaging elections with new voting restrictions

    06:07

  • Florida Republicans move toward abortion ban with new proposed restrictions

    07:43

  • Biden Supreme Court short list down to three candidates: NBC News

    00:55

Rachel Maddow

Putin aims to divide, destabilize to erode Ukraine sovereignty

04:04

Richard Engel, NBC News chief foreign correspondent, talks about how Vladimir Putin orchestrated the 2014 invasion of Crimea and built on separatist sentiments in Eastern Ukraine to engineer the staging of Russia's current phase of aggression toward Ukraine.Feb. 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Trump the failed candidate lacks the privilege of Trump the president; can be sued: judge

    05:05

  • New Texas GOP voting rules tie election system in knots; thousands of ballots rejected

    09:30

  • With businesses failing, Trump taps his political supporters to maintain his wealth

    05:21

  • Trump's legal and money woes snowball as his financial credibility crumbles

    08:59

  • With Trump abandoned by accounting firm, House Oversight asks GSA to yank hotel lease

    04:53

  • Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business

    05:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All