    Public service agencies, large and small, chilled by violent threats from Trump supporters

Public service agencies, large and small, chilled by violent threats from Trump supporters

Rachel Maddow remarks on the unlikelihood of turning something as benign as the National Archives into a villain, and rounds up the litany of public service agencies, from the FBI to local election workers, that have drawn the ire of Donald Trump and incurred threats of violence from his supporters, noting the deleterious effect of such threats on democracy in the United States. Aug. 30, 2022

    Public service agencies, large and small, chilled by violent threats from Trump supporters

