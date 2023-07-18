IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Prosecutorial feeding frenzy takes shape around Trump's effort to subvert 2020 election

    NBC News special report (1961): Violence in Alabama surrounding Freedom Riders protests

  • Tennessee A.G. uses private medical records in Republican campaign against trans people

  • Putin's war on Ukraine backfires as NATO set to expand again

  • Poland sees peril for women of extreme, ill-considered abortion bans

  • In wake of deadly mass shooting in Baltimore, mayor decries ghost guns, trafficking

  • How a 'sad sack nutball' ended up at the center of the Russia crisis

  • 'This is some really powerful evidence': McQuade assesses the Trump Bedminster tape

  • Rachel and Lawrence react to new audio evidence in Trump docs case

  • Listen: Audio of Trump discussing classified documents published by CNN

  • DeSantis fixation on 'the woke' has a poor track record as a political strategy in Florida

  • What ever happened to the federal investigation of Trump's fake elector scheme?

  • Book shows Putin broke unwritten rule with plot to kill defector on U.S. soil: NYT

  • Rachel Maddow on her new podcast ‘Deja News’: ‘I feel like history is grounding’

  • Trump humiliated as protests he called for fail to materialize

  • 'There's two ways that this resolves': Maddow makes prediction on Trump documents case 

  • Trump victim act debunked by consistent DOJ record of Espionage Act prosecutions

  • Trump legal comeuppance threatens court traffic jam; James anticipates deferring to feds

  • There is a cost to airing 'untrue things': Maddow on deferring coverage of Trump speech

  • Judge sets some restrictions on Trump talking to witnesses; navigates tricky circumstances

Rachel Maddow

Prosecutorial feeding frenzy takes shape around Trump's effort to subvert 2020 election

Rachel Maddow reports on Donald Trump's federal trial in the documents case potentially getting a schedule this week while Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and special counsel Jack Smith are on a collision course with their investigations of Trump's scheme to subvert the 2020 election, and on top of that, Michigan and Arizona have opened investigations into their respective Republican fake elector schemes. It's a crowded calendar even without mentioning all the civil cases against Trump!July 18, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

