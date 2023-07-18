Prosecutorial feeding frenzy takes shape around Trump's effort to subvert 2020 election

Rachel Maddow reports on Donald Trump's federal trial in the documents case potentially getting a schedule this week while Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and special counsel Jack Smith are on a collision course with their investigations of Trump's scheme to subvert the 2020 election, and on top of that, Michigan and Arizona have opened investigations into their respective Republican fake elector schemes. It's a crowded calendar even without mentioning all the civil cases against Trump!July 18, 2023