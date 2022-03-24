Prosecutor's resignation letter insists Trump is guilty of multiple felonies: NYT
06:46
Share this -
copied
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, discusses the resignation letter, published by the New York Times, of former Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz, accusing Donald Trump of "numerous felony violations" and objecting to new Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg's inaction on prosecuting the case. March 24, 2022
UP NEXT
Sen. Graham says he hopes child porn offenders get enhanced sentence in direct address
02:32
Why WH must think on 'multiple levels' about war in Ukraine
08:15
Judge Jackson breaks down differences between trial, appellate court judge duties
04:37
Sen. Cornyn questions Jackson calling Rumsfeld, Bush 'war criminals' in legal filing
01:21
Sen. Graham questions Jackson on time representing Guantanamo Bay detainees
02:11
Jackson addresses claims on being 'soft on crime', anti-law enforcement