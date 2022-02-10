Prosecutor exposes another facet of Trump scheme to seize voting machines after 2020 loss
02:22
Share this -
copied
Ali Velshi shares new reporting from the Washington Post that Rudy Giuliani and several colleagues asked a Michigan prosecutor to seize voting machines and hand them over to the Trump campaign. Feb. 10, 2022
UP NEXT
Canada afflicted with right-wing American Covid conspiracy chaos
09:46
Iran timeline to nuclear weapon 'frighteningly short' after failed Trump policy
01:44
Records retrieved from Trump by National Archives may include classified material: reports
06:05
As GOP seeks to usurp control of elections, Wisconsin Democrats are mobilizing locally
07:12
Banker who tried to buy his way into Trump administration gets a year in prison
02:53
Unifying power of January 6th for extremist groups being examined by congressional panel