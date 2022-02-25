IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Pro-Russia Ukrainians resent being used by Putin to justify war: Engel

06:52

Richard Engel, NBC News chief foreign correspondent, talks with Rachel Maddow about how pro-Russian Ukrainians have soured on Vladimir Putin for using them as an excuse for his war, and the likely pattern Putin will pursue to try to put a strongman puppet in charge of Ukraine so he can rule by proxy.Feb. 25, 2022

