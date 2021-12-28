President Biden reaches year's end with growing list of successes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
'Rosanne didn't radicalize herself': After death on 1/6, family seeks accountability09:17
World loses powerful moral voice for equality with Archbishop Desmond Tutu's passing01:36
Omicron fears outpacing real world risks for people vaccinated, boosted, masked03:27
Sketchy Chinese company under investigation is well suited to partner with Donald Trump11:01
Is this seriously who Republicans want representing Georgia instead of Raphael Warnock?05:31
Republicans overhaul local election board, look to eliminate six of seven polling stations01:13
Republicans bullying election officials achieve their ends even in failure10:12
Game changer: New Covid treatment pill could be key to ending pandemic03:33
Would the January 6th Committee subpoena sitting members of Congress? Yes, says Schiff.04:47
Absent accountability, Republicans run roughshod over election system in Wisconsin11:49
Accountability elusive as Trump's Big Lie runs amok in Wisconsin04:20
Hospitals' concern: Volume of Omicron cases could counter lower hospitalization rate03:47
January 6th Committee requests records from Republican Rep. Scott Perry01:56
Maddow: If you've been putting off vaccination, the time to do it is now.01:56
'No slack in the system': Struggling hospitals despair at prospect of Omicron wave09:55
Sanders: Let Democrats show their support for BBB issues with a vote02:29
Wearied by Manchin perfidy, progressives eye 'two track process' to achieve BBB's goals03:44
Basis of new Cohen lawsuit over Trump abuse of power warrants concern among Americans05:16
Softening Trump political potency seen in endorsement flops, limp ticket sales08:35
The Senate filibuster isn't what it used to be because the Senate isn't either06:08
President Biden reaches year's end with growing list of successes02:09
From the economy to the judiciary, Ayman Mohyeldin points out some of the stand-out statistics the Biden administration is taking credit for as its first year wraps up.Dec. 28, 2021
UP NEXT
'Rosanne didn't radicalize herself': After death on 1/6, family seeks accountability09:17
World loses powerful moral voice for equality with Archbishop Desmond Tutu's passing01:36
Omicron fears outpacing real world risks for people vaccinated, boosted, masked03:27
Sketchy Chinese company under investigation is well suited to partner with Donald Trump11:01
Is this seriously who Republicans want representing Georgia instead of Raphael Warnock?05:31
Republicans overhaul local election board, look to eliminate six of seven polling stations01:13