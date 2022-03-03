Poor planning, low morale, weak supplies corrode Russian invasion from within
Rob Lee, senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, talks about the incompetence and under performance of the Russian military in pursuing Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, slowing what had apparently been planned as a quick operation.March 3, 2022
