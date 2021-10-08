Political hijacking of Justice Department by Trump raises cleanup questions for Garland

Rachel Maddow points out that while the newly released Senate Judiciary Committee interim report on the investigation into Donald Trump's pressure on the DOJ to help him overturn his 2020 election loss has a clear focus on one particular scheme, it also shows other high ranking officials acquiescing to Trump's political requests, raising the question of how Attorney General Merrick Garland will hold those officials accountable for abusing their positions. Oct. 8, 2021