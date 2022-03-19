Photographer's lens bears witness to the brutality of Putin's war in Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Estimated Russian casualties put Ukraine war in category of catastrophe 04:44
Russia covers disastrous ground assault on Ukraine with reckless aerial bombing05:56
As Putin's invasion upends Ukrainians' lives, a new enmity grows05:23
'Celebration of survival' holds new meaning for Jewish Ukrainian refugees03:48
Boy who fled Ukraine alone reunites with mother in Slovakia02:24
Doctors describe 'Hell on Earth' in wake of Russian bombing of Mariupol06:44
'Switchblade' drones included in new U.S. military aid package for Ukraine01:20
Ukraine emphasizes higher stakes for the world in appeal for aid in fighting Russia's war05:35
Where to from here? How should the U.S. approach policy as Putin grows more belligerent?03:56
Clever tactics by Ukrainian forces stymie Russian military despite power imbalance05:33
In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter05:29
Hungarian couple shares living space with Ukrainian refugees 03:12
'Russia will not stop': Ukraine presses case for more support 05:44
Selo i Ludy performs The Mighty Deieper03:31
U.S. right-wing conspiracy theory feeds Russia new excuse for waging war on Ukraine08:30
Facts about Russia's war in Ukraine find a way past Putin's censorship02:51
'To be, or not to be': Ukrainians fighting Russia's invasion for their very existence05:50
Fearing dwindling options, Ukrainian mother flees basement with son for border's safety03:38
China joins Russia in alarming new bioweapon propaganda campaign07:04
For hospitalized children, escaping Putin's brutality in Ukraine carries extra peril06:14
Photographer's lens bears witness to the brutality of Putin's war in Ukraine07:20
Marcus Yam, L.A. Times foreign correspondent and award-winning photojournalist, describes some of what he's seen in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin's forces bomb cities into rubble. March 19, 2022
UP NEXT
Estimated Russian casualties put Ukraine war in category of catastrophe 04:44
Russia covers disastrous ground assault on Ukraine with reckless aerial bombing05:56
As Putin's invasion upends Ukrainians' lives, a new enmity grows05:23
'Celebration of survival' holds new meaning for Jewish Ukrainian refugees03:48
Boy who fled Ukraine alone reunites with mother in Slovakia02:24
Doctors describe 'Hell on Earth' in wake of Russian bombing of Mariupol06:44