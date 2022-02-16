Pentagon all ears for ideas on how bunny penetrated security to access inner courtyard
01:30
Share this -
copied
Alex Wagner reports on the mystery surrounding the discovery of a rabbit in the inner courtyard of the Pentagon, an impenetrably secure space inside one of the world's most secure buildings. Feb. 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Trump's long-time accounting firm dumps him on Valentine's Day
07:17
Lesson of 'little green men' prompts U.S. strategy of radical transparency on Russia
03:45
Anger and fear among Ukrainians in Russia's crosshairs
03:01
Republicans see early success at damaging elections with new voting restrictions
06:07
Florida Republicans move toward abortion ban with new proposed restrictions
07:43
Biden Supreme Court short list down to three candidates: NBC News