    Patriotism supplants political ideology in Ukrainian fight to repel Russian invasion

Rachel Maddow

Patriotism supplants political ideology in Ukrainian fight to repel Russian invasion

08:02

Sudarsan Raghavan, correspondent at large for the Washington Post, talks about how the character of the Azov Battalion, a far-right Ukrainian militia, has changed since Russia's invasion, as past political ideologies take a back seat to the collective defense of Ukraine against Russian aggression. April 7, 2022

    Patriotism supplants political ideology in Ukrainian fight to repel Russian invasion

