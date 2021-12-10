Parallel criminal and civil cases put Trump in a legal bind
Rachel Maddow points out that in the midst of several legal entanglements, Donald Trump is dealing with both a civil and criminal case against the Trump Organization. His strategy for one case could hurt him in the other and vice versa.Dec. 10, 2021
