  • New details show depth of Mark Meadows' role in effort to overturn Trump's 2020 loss

    03:35

  • As Biden rallies world's democracies, U.S. political right sides with authoritarians

    04:18

  • Army awards Purple Hearts to soldiers whose injuries were minimized by Donald Trump

    03:52

  • 'Too much straight talk' on Covid forces Kansas health secretary out of office

    08:13

  • Fall of 'heinously ugly' racist statue marks another step in slow march of progress

    05:49

  • Covid shows ominous signs as winter sets in; Omicron incidental to flare-up

    08:36

  • Putin tests U.S., allies with belligerence toward Ukraine

    05:31

  • In odd career move, Devin Nunes announces abrupt departure from Congress 

    03:04

  • Trump, supporters not willing to risk 2024 outcome with a fair election

    05:10

  • Trump's 'propaganda ecosystem' priming supporters for violence: Gellman

    07:30

  • Putin keeps West guessing with dangerous brinksmanship

    04:15

  • Jan. 6th Committee finds Trump White House metadata on letter pressing Georgia on election

    03:35

  • Fifth Amendment pleas, White House metadata redraw picture of January 6 investigation

    11:52

  • January 6th Committee encounters questions of criminality while following evidence

    04:40

  • As arsenal for fighting Covid comes together, anti-vaxxers are literally eating dirt

    10:19

  • January 6 Committee anticipates 'multiple weeks' of hearing next year

    01:37

  • Women terrorized by Trump, right-wing media file lawsuit over election lies

    05:10

  • Stacey Abrams sees reason for hope on voting rights

    02:55

  • 'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment

    05:10

  • Abortion case in simple terms: government control of women's bodies

    03:09

Rachel Maddow

Parallel criminal and civil cases put Trump in a legal bind

05:29

Rachel Maddow points out that in the midst of several legal entanglements, Donald Trump is dealing with both a civil and criminal case against the Trump Organization. His strategy for one case could hurt him in the other and vice versa.Dec. 10, 2021

