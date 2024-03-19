IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Panicking Trump coming up short for civil fraud penalty; no friends stepping up as deadline nears
March 19, 202407:18
Rachel Maddow

Panicking Trump coming up short for civil fraud penalty; no friends stepping up as deadline nears

07:18

Court filings show an acutely desperate Donald Trump unable to secure a bond for the nearly half billion dollar civil fraud penalty that is part of the judgment against him in New York. Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about what could come next as Trump runs out of options.March 19, 2024

