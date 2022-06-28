IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Overseas doctors help U.S. women with medication abortions to circumvent new bans

09:45

Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, founder of Aid Access, talks with Rachel Maddow about lessons women living under repressive governments have learned about using medication abortions, and how doctors with that experience are helping American women facing new abortion bans.June 28, 2022

