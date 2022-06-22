IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'CYA lawyers' earn shameful distinction among villains and heroes in January 6th hearings

  Why Ron Johnson is right to worry about being associated with Trump's fake elector scheme

  Schiff: Trump used his Big Lie as a bludgeon to bend officials to his will

  What we learned about Trump's fake elector scheme at the fourth January 6th hearing

  Election workers terrorized by Trump make compelling witnesses at January 6th hearing

  'A mob at your door': Pattern in Trump's pressure campaign emerges at January 6th hearings

  Republican rebuffed Trump, sounded alarm on 'breathtaking' fake elector scheme

  Trump-inspired anti-democracy activism spreads in New Mexico

  Trump was told election workers he terrorized was innocent, hearings show

  DOJ reveals investigations, prosecutions in request for January 6th interview transcripts

  Who the heck is John Eastman, anyway?

  Shifting 'red lines' gave Trump enablers a pretense of principle

  Pence mindset on January 6th seen in mistrust of Secret Service

  'We were one Mike Pence away from a coup.'

  Violence a recognized factor in Trump coup plan: hearing witnesses

  New video highlights Loudermilk inconsistencies on pre-Jan. 6 tours

  Jan. 6 Committee releases Loudermilk tour video after 'weird letter' from Capitol police

  Congresswoman says she saw more tours than Loudermilk's ahead of Jan. 6 attack

  County commissioners who won't certify election to be referred to A.G. for prosecution

  Jan 6 Committee's presentation of facts is tacit criminal referral; DOJ is watching

Rachel Maddow

Ongoing attacks by Trump-deluded election deniers erode democracy's resilience in U.S. 

02:06

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's secretary of state, talks about how the people of integrity who preserved the legitimacy of the 2020 election in the face of attacks by Donald Trump, have in many cases left their positions, sometimes being replaced by people who would be likely to give in to pressure from Trump or someone like him.June 22, 2022

