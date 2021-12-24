IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Omicron fears outpacing real world risks for people vaccinated, boosted, masked

03:27

Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the Biden administration Covid response, offers reassuring context to the concerns raised by the highly infectious nature of the omicron Covid variant, pointing out that the severity of illness for people who are vaccinated and boosted is usually quite low.Dec. 24, 2021

