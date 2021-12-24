Omicron fears outpacing real world risks for people vaccinated, boosted, masked
Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the Biden administration Covid response, offers reassuring context to the concerns raised by the highly infectious nature of the omicron Covid variant, pointing out that the severity of illness for people who are vaccinated and boosted is usually quite low.Dec. 24, 2021
