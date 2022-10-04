IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Oath Keepers trial, with rare charge and novel defense, focuses on intent

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    Oath Keepers caught on tape: Insurrection Act gave 'legal cover'

    06:38

  • 'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

    07:25

  • Prosecutors call first witness in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    02:36

  • Opening statements begin in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    01:56

  • Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

    08:29

  • Raskin: ‘Remarkable’ that Ginni Thomas still believes election was stolen

    07:18

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? ‘Significant information’ obtained by committee amid Ginni Thomas interview

    10:12

  • Jan. 6th cmte. questions Ginni Thomas

    05:11

  • Lawrence: Ginni Thomas finally meets with Jan. 6 Committee

    04:37

  • Schiff: Ginni Thomas ‘did not assert privilege’ in meeting with Jan. 6 Cmte.

    04:20

  • ‘Who asked Ginni Thomas to call legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona?’ legal expert asks

    08:05

  • New reporting on evidence linking Roger Stone to Jan. 6 rioters

    09:15

  • Riggleman on Ginni Thomas: Don’t want all 3 branches involved in coup attempt

    14:51

  • Denver Riggleman: The data shows the committee is in an incredibly strong position

    11:41

  • MAGA ‘road map to an insurrection’: Jan. 6 insider on connections to riot and Meadows texts

    08:03

  • Joe: GOP still not aggressively calling out what happened on Jan. 6

    05:19

  • As Jan. 6 Committee moves to final stage, will there be a criminal referral?

    04:46

  • Recognizing components is key to fighting extremist violence: Anita Hill

    06:27

  • Next 1/6 hearing postponed due to storm

    02:18

Rachel Maddow

Oath Keepers trial, with rare charge and novel defense, focuses on intent

05:00

Alan Feuer, criminal justice reporter for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about the uncommon features of the sedition trial of Stewart Rhodes and four other Oath Keepers for the plot they tried to execute on January 6th. Oct. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Oath Keepers trial, with rare charge and novel defense, focuses on intent

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    Oath Keepers caught on tape: Insurrection Act gave 'legal cover'

    06:38

  • 'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

    07:25

  • Prosecutors call first witness in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    02:36

  • Opening statements begin in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    01:56

  • Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

    08:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All