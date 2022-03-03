Oath Keeper pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy; agrees to cooperate

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Oath Keeper pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy; agrees to cooperate01:07
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, explains the significance of a guilty plea by a member of the Oath Keepers to charges that include seditious conspiracy. March 3, 2022
