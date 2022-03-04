IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Nuclear power plant in Ukraine under attack by Russian troops; fire repored

11:44

James Acton, co-director of the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, explains the risks and what's at stake as fire is reported at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhoda, Ukraine after Russian troops reportedly launched an attack.March 4, 2022

