    Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Rachel Maddow

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

01:33

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022

