No wonder Trump is nervous: NY attorney general looking at Trump bid for D.C. hotel
02:38
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow reports on how New York Attorney General Letitia James has subpoenaed the records of Donald Trump's former Washington, D.C. hotel, with particular attention to whether financial claims made in the acquisition process were fraudulent. Feb. 2, 2022
UP NEXT
Maddow announces upcoming hiatus to work on Bag Man and other projects
04:29
'A pernicious threat': Trump incitement of mob triggers security, safety concerns
06:45
Nazi gatherings in broad daylight in Florida spark alarm
08:46
Fake Trump electors, Trump White House spokesman receive January 6th Committee subpoenas
05:46
For Irish fishermen, confrontation with Russia is a matter of protecting their livelihood
09:10
Black parents organize to protect book on history of racism from school ban in Texas