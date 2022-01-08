No stealthy escape for Cyber Ninjas, says judge

Ali Velshi reports on the judge in the Cyber Ninjas public records request case losing patience with the contractor for not complying with an order to release documents requested by the Arizona Republic, and imposing a $50,000 per day fine until they do whether the company itself is dissolved or not.Jan. 8, 2022
