IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Three men convicted for murder of Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison

    06:47

  • David Remnick: Democracy is in peril around the world, and U.S. not exempt

    07:26

  • Chicago mayor: City teachers union flexes power at the expense of our children

    05:00

  • Biden: Trump ‘created and spread a web of lies’ that led to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    04:34

  • Rep. Kinzinger: I worry about the rot that has existed since January 6

    05:48

  • Rep. Crow: We must be serious about rising domestic extremism

    10:18

  • Biden unveils plan aimed at reducing the cost of meat

    06:56

  • Garland: Justice Dept. will hold all Jan. 6 rioters 'accountable under law'

    03:21

  • Seven children, six adults killed in Philadelphia rowhouse fire 

    01:00

  • Rep. Raskin reflects on January 6 attacks, why he favors primetime hearings on insurrection

    10:18

  • Extremists shifting attention to influencing local governments expert says

    09:54

  • Domestic extremist groups shift to local level after January 6

    11:55

  • 'American Insurrection' offers updated look at January 6 attack

    07:52

  • 'It Could Happen Here' looks at extremist voices and how to stop them

    10:55

  • Can an edible help you lose weight? How science in marijuana lags behind claims

    04:58

  • NBC News reporter stuck overnight on I-95 due to winter weather

    04:13

  • Jury deadlocked on 3 charges in Holmes trial

    01:50

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for ages 12 to 15 years old

    00:26

  • 'It was terrifying; I'm not gonna lie": Rescued tram passenger recalls NYE ordeal

    05:31

  • Eric Adams: During this difficult time, I'm ready to lead the city forward

    11:35

Rachel Maddow

No stealthy escape for Cyber Ninjas, says judge

02:09

Ali Velshi reports on the judge in the Cyber Ninjas public records request case losing patience with the contractor for not complying with an order to release documents requested by the Arizona Republic, and imposing a $50,000 per day fine until they do whether the company itself is dissolved or not.Jan. 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Three men convicted for murder of Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison

    06:47

  • David Remnick: Democracy is in peril around the world, and U.S. not exempt

    07:26

  • Chicago mayor: City teachers union flexes power at the expense of our children

    05:00

  • Biden: Trump ‘created and spread a web of lies’ that led to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    04:34

  • Rep. Kinzinger: I worry about the rot that has existed since January 6

    05:48

  • Rep. Crow: We must be serious about rising domestic extremism

    10:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All