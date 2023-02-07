IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump case facts too well known for book to threaten prosecution: Pomerantz

    04:20

  • Neo-Nazis intent on race war target U.S. infrastructure

    07:05
  • Now Playing

    No known record of Santos mugging, assassination attempt: police sources

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    Russia outlaws independent journalism outlet Meduza

    03:51

  • Fallout continues for responders tied to Tyre Nichols killing

    04:47

  • Trump Stormy Daniels payment case resumes beyond reach of Bill Barr's obstacles

    11:19

  • Compromised investigations a concern after arrest of FBI counterintelligence official

    06:19

  • Senior FBI counterintel official charged for work helping Russian oligarch Deripaska

    06:49

  • Exclusive: Rep. Santos describes assassination attempt, mugging in new video

    05:56

  • Mississippi, Alabama still celebrating Confederate general on MLK Day

    01:26

  • GOP, embracing extremists and facing investigations, attacks law and ethics enforcement

    05:39

  • Exiting Biden Covid science officer hails vaccine success

    06:13

  • New book shows how journalists exposed frighteningly invasive spyware 

    06:42

  • U.S. far right becomes shameful model for anti-democracy insurrectionists

    07:16

  • Brazil sends crucial message with quick arrest of rioters

    06:28

  • House GOP wants Jordan-led committee to oversee active federal criminal investigations

    02:14

  • Details of Biden classified documents story deflate right-wing 'whataboutism' 

    04:07

  • Media largely ignores Trump press event, but not his newly released tax returns

    05:39

  • Jan. 6 Committee hopes to protect witnesses, evidence ahead of GOP takeover of House

    05:02

  • Weakness of McCarthy support already compromising GOP; threatens House functioning

    08:04

Rachel Maddow

No known record of Santos mugging, assassination attempt: police sources

03:44

Rachel Maddow, with the help of reporting by colleagues at WNBC, follows up on previous exclusive reporting about claims Republican Congressman George Santos made on a Brazilian podcast about having been the victim of a mugging and an attempted murder. According to police sources, there is no known police report about a mugging involving any of the names Santos is known to have used, nor any known report of the attempted murder Santos claimed he was targeted by. Feb. 7, 2023

  • Trump case facts too well known for book to threaten prosecution: Pomerantz

    04:20

  • Neo-Nazis intent on race war target U.S. infrastructure

    07:05
  • Now Playing

    No known record of Santos mugging, assassination attempt: police sources

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    Russia outlaws independent journalism outlet Meduza

    03:51

  • Fallout continues for responders tied to Tyre Nichols killing

    04:47

  • Trump Stormy Daniels payment case resumes beyond reach of Bill Barr's obstacles

    11:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All