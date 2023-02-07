No known record of Santos mugging, assassination attempt: police sources

Rachel Maddow, with the help of reporting by colleagues at WNBC, follows up on previous exclusive reporting about claims Republican Congressman George Santos made on a Brazilian podcast about having been the victim of a mugging and an attempted murder. According to police sources, there is no known police report about a mugging involving any of the names Santos is known to have used, nor any known report of the attempted murder Santos claimed he was targeted by. Feb. 7, 2023