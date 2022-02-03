IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Newly uncovered memos shed light on origins of Trump campaign's fake elector scheme: NYT

    Neo-Nazis, Trump, treat racial disparity fix as attack on white people in health care

  • DeSantis treats Florida Nazi incidents as political game; condemns Democrats instead

  • No wonder Trump is nervous: NY attorney general looking at Trump bid for D.C. hotel

  • Trump sought means of seizing voting machines in wake of his 2020 election defeat: NYT

  • Former Pence lawyer hailed as 'patriot' for lengthy testimony to January 6th Committee

  • Federal investigators focused on rash of threats against historically Black schools

  • Maddow announces upcoming hiatus to work on Bag Man and other projects

  • 'A pernicious threat': Trump incitement of mob triggers security, safety concerns

  • Nazi gatherings in broad daylight in Florida spark alarm

  • Fake Trump electors, Trump White House spokesman receive January 6th Committee subpoenas

  • For Irish fishermen, confrontation with Russia is a matter of protecting their livelihood

  • Black parents organize to protect book on history of racism from school ban in Texas

  • Putin finds small victories in Ukraine stand-off

  • DeSantis surgeon general pick stumbles through evasions instead of straight answers

  • DeSantis unable to adapt as Covid conditions change; clings to obsolete treatments

  • Arizona attorney general too busy kissing up to Trump to deal with fake elector referral

  • Stalwart Irish fishermen uncowed by Russian threats and diplomatic games

  • Archive: President Clinton introduces Stephen Breyer as nominee for Supreme Court justice

  • Breyer Supreme Court retirement puts spotlight on Biden campaign promise

Rachel Maddow

Newly uncovered memos shed light on origins of Trump campaign's fake elector scheme: NYT

Rachel Maddow shares breaking news from the New York Times of memos between Trump campaign lawyers shortly after Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, laying the groundwork for the fake elector scheme that would be key to effort to overturn the Trump's election loss. Feb. 3, 2022

