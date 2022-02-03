Newly uncovered memos shed light on origins of Trump campaign's fake elector scheme: NYT
Rachel Maddow shares breaking news from the New York Times of memos between Trump campaign lawyers shortly after Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, laying the groundwork for the fake elector scheme that would be key to effort to overturn the Trump's election loss. Feb. 3, 2022
Newly uncovered memos shed light on origins of Trump campaign's fake elector scheme: NYT
