IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Why the sinking of Russia's 'Moskva' battleship matters

    08:06

  • Ukraine seizes assets of Putin ally in crackdown on Russian corruption 

    08:31

  • New law puts immediate end to abortion access in Kentucky

    02:57

  • Swedish group answers Russian aggression

    03:29

  • Russians dare to continue to speak out against war despite Kremlin threat

    06:22

  • Greatest threat to future of NATO may be the U.S. under Trump-led Republicans

    05:45

  • Threat of cyberattack on U.S. infrastructure takes more serious turn

    07:45

  • Putin lashing out at NATO backfires as interest in membership grows

    11:48

  • Samantha Power on Russian atrocities and 'genocide': 'The facts are plain as day'

    08:10

  • Rachel Maddow returns from hiatus; new schedule announced

    03:26

  • Report of massive Saudi payout to Kushner raises new questions about Trump admin policies

    07:51

  • Kremlin critic Kara-Murza reportedly arrested in Russia

    08:43

  • In Ketanji Brown Jackson's success, a lesson in what is possible in a democracy

    05:26

  • Russia bombs train station, wartime hub for Ukrainian civilians

    06:15

  • Velshi: Ukraine shows what an existential fight for democracy looks like

    03:10

  • Putin's information war drives wedge through cross-border families

    05:09

  • Judge Jackson blazes important trail in ascent to Supreme Court

    11:10

  • Senator Warnock marks historic day with note to his daughter

    01:16

  • New audio evidence further points to lying by Russia on atrocities in Ukraine

    07:34

  • Patriotism supplants political ideology in Ukrainian fight to repel Russian invasion

    08:02

Rachel Maddow

New texts reveal Republican's openness to dump democracy to keep Trump in power: report

03:54

Mehdi Hasan shares details of a CNN report on Senator Mike Lee texting about election negation schemes after Donald Trump's 2020 loss, a contradiction of his portrayal of himself as standing up to Trump's Big Lie. April 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Why the sinking of Russia's 'Moskva' battleship matters

    08:06

  • Ukraine seizes assets of Putin ally in crackdown on Russian corruption 

    08:31

  • New law puts immediate end to abortion access in Kentucky

    02:57

  • Swedish group answers Russian aggression

    03:29

  • Russians dare to continue to speak out against war despite Kremlin threat

    06:22

  • Greatest threat to future of NATO may be the U.S. under Trump-led Republicans

    05:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All