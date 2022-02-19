IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Will AG Garland protect voting rights?

    10:55

  • Republicans see early success at damaging elections with new voting restrictions

    06:07

  • Early voting begins in Texas

    08:13

  • Texans head to the polls amid new maps and restrictive voting laws 

    04:30

  • Rep. Clyburn urges AG Garland to enforce voting rights laws with “unmitigated vigor and tenacity”

    06:20

  • Subpoenaed Trump aide runs from military and elector plots in MSNBC interview

    20:59

  • Rep. Bowman on voting rights, immigration, Amir Locke

    05:29

  • Sen. McConnell says he opposes shortening sentences for Jan. 6 rioters

    04:03

  • Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

    08:28

  • Rep. Clyburn on the push for voting rights

    05:47

  • Sen. Sinema faces 'Adios Sinema' ad campaign for blocking voting rights legislation

    07:19

  • AZ Secy. of State: ‘If we don't have voting rights, we don't have a democracy’

    02:58

  • Fraud: See Jan. 6 witnesses confronted with coup evidence on TV

    31:00

  • Senator Hassan shames Republicans for failure to stand up for democracy

    02:08

  • White House: Biden will 'absolutely' continue to push for voting rights

    07:16

  • Fake Trump elector scheme draws the attention of more state attorneys general

    05:57

  • Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We need reform’ to filibuster for voting rights

    02:26

  • Senate set to begin debate on voting rights

    08:04

  • Republican voting restriction strategy already bearing fruit in Texas

    03:22

  • Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 public phase will hopefully be like Watergate hearings

    06:06

Rachel Maddow

New Texas GOP voting rules tie election system in knots; thousands of ballots rejected

09:30

Tayhlor Coleman, a Democratic strategist who is driving around Texas in a van to help register voters, talks about how the new Texas voting law is leaving both voters and election officials confused and frustrated as thousands of ballots and registration applications are being turned away for violating new rules.Feb. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Will AG Garland protect voting rights?

    10:55

  • Republicans see early success at damaging elections with new voting restrictions

    06:07

  • Early voting begins in Texas

    08:13

  • Texans head to the polls amid new maps and restrictive voting laws 

    04:30

  • Rep. Clyburn urges AG Garland to enforce voting rights laws with “unmitigated vigor and tenacity”

    06:20

  • Subpoenaed Trump aide runs from military and elector plots in MSNBC interview

    20:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All