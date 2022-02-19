New Texas GOP voting rules tie election system in knots; thousands of ballots rejected
09:30
Tayhlor Coleman, a Democratic strategist who is driving around Texas in a van to help register voters, talks about how the new Texas voting law is leaving both voters and election officials confused and frustrated as thousands of ballots and registration applications are being turned away for violating new rules.Feb. 19, 2022
