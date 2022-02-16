New subpoenas show focus on Trump campaign officials in fake elector scheme
Rep. Pete Aguilar, member of the January 6th Committee, talks about the investigation's interest in getting more information from Michael Roman, director of Election Day operations for the Trump campaign, about his role in the scheme to overturn the election using substitute slates of fake electors for Donald Trump.Feb. 16, 2022
