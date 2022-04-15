New law puts immediate end to abortion access in Kentucky
Rachel Maddow reports on the latest in a series of anti-abortion laws from Republican state legislatures, with the difference in Kentucky's new law being that it has the immediate effect of preventing the state's only two abortion clinics from providing that service.April 15, 2022
