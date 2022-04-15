IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Russians dare to continue to speak out against war despite Kremlin threat

    06:22

  • Greatest threat to future of NATO may be the U.S. under Trump-led Republicans

    05:45

  • Threat of cyberattack on U.S. infrastructure takes more serious turn

    07:45

  • Putin lashing out at NATO backfires as interest in membership grows

    11:48

  • Samantha Power on Russian atrocities and 'genocide': 'The facts are plain as day'

    08:10

  • Rachel Maddow returns from hiatus; new schedule announced

    03:26

  • Report of massive Saudi payout to Kushner raises new questions about Trump admin policies

    07:51

  • Kremlin critic Kara-Murza reportedly arrested in Russia

    08:43

  • In Ketanji Brown Jackson's success, a lesson in what is possible in a democracy

    05:26

  • Russia bombs train station, wartime hub for Ukrainian civilians

    06:15

  • Velshi: Ukraine shows what an existential fight for democracy looks like

    03:10

  • Putin's information war drives wedge through cross-border families

    05:09

  • Judge Jackson blazes important trail in ascent to Supreme Court

    11:10

  • Senator Warnock marks historic day with note to his daughter

    01:16

  • New audio evidence further points to lying by Russia on atrocities in Ukraine

    07:34

  • Patriotism supplants political ideology in Ukrainian fight to repel Russian invasion

    08:02

  • Putin manipulates Russians' memory of World War II to shape false Ukraine narrative

    04:40

  • Putin sacrifices Russian culture for war to deny Ukraine's existence: Snyder

    05:15

  • Fake Trump elector loses reelection bid to volunteer poll worker

    01:51

  • Alarm for areas still occupied by Russia after atrocities exposed in liberated towns

    07:22

Rachel Maddow

New law puts immediate end to abortion access in Kentucky

02:57

Rachel Maddow reports on the latest in a series of anti-abortion laws from Republican state legislatures, with the difference in Kentucky's new law being that it has the immediate effect of preventing the state's only two abortion clinics from providing that service.April 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Russians dare to continue to speak out against war despite Kremlin threat

    06:22

  • Greatest threat to future of NATO may be the U.S. under Trump-led Republicans

    05:45

  • Threat of cyberattack on U.S. infrastructure takes more serious turn

    07:45

  • Putin lashing out at NATO backfires as interest in membership grows

    11:48

  • Samantha Power on Russian atrocities and 'genocide': 'The facts are plain as day'

    08:10

  • Rachel Maddow returns from hiatus; new schedule announced

    03:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All