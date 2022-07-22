New Jan. 6 video shows congressional leaders salvaging democracy after Trump mob leaves

- UP NEXT
Secret Service text deletion scandal deepens; criminal investigation opened10:23
Garland memo doubles down on Barr policy on investigating candidates08:55
DOJ sends message with 'domestic terrorism' enhancement for Jan. 6 sentencing04:35
Doctors sound alarm as ignorant abortion bans hurt medical care, cause undue suffering06:30
Right-wing militias were a ready weapon for Trump on January 6th01:58
The only way to counter the right-wing bubble: Keep telling the truth05:29
Trump's coup plot a boon to right wing militias; drives unity and growth03:14
Trump's embrace of foolish election schemes a failure by 'adults in the room'05:02
Moment in January 6th hearing reveals when Mark Meadows broke bad06:59
Trump 'consciousness of guilt' seen in scheming to overturn election02:49
Deep space telescope offers glimpse of galaxies billions of years back in time00:52
Video recordings of Proud Boys meetings likely to help prosecutors02:52
New reporting on weapons among January 6th mob amplifies severity of attack09:12
Women's health care providers find innovative ways to help evade red state abortion bans06:58
Abortion rights supporters rush to add state ballot measures04:31
Archive: Turmoil in 1992 as Supreme Court upholds Roe; allows restrictions08:02
Archive: The ignominious tenure of Anne Burford at Reagan's EPA09:15
Secret Service episodes on Jan. 6 show complicated mix of duty and political allegiance10:11
Jan. 6 Committee's highlighting of witness intimidation adds to pressure on Garland04:01
Trump sought to wield violence by loyalists, January 6 hearing testimony shows03:11
