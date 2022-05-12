IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • GOP fields candidates of questionable character as attacks on abortion rights intensify

    04:53

  • Hackers humiliate Putin; prominent media vandalized on Russian holiday

    07:10

  • As Putin shows weakness, U.S. steps up aid to Ukraine in sign of recalibrated U.S. role

    07:04

  • Politico: Draft majority opinion shows Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights

    17:38

  • Supreme Court politics, legitimacy in turmoil after Politico reports draft opinion leak

    09:27

  • Birth control, other privacy rights seen as likely to fall if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    07:58

  • Katyal: Overturn of Roe v. Wade would be 'Hugest step back for women in decades'

    04:40

  • Focus on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade protections before abortion rights are overturned

    05:02

  • Lawrence: We are witnessing the loss of a constitutional right

    06:51

  • Local Republicans compromising voting systems in pursuit of Trump's Big Lie: Reuters

    06:32

  • Alex Jones shows signs of panic as accountability looms

    06:55

  • Trump pardon fails to keep Manafort out of legal trouble

    02:34

  • U.S. sends more military aid to counter Putin's depravity in Ukraine

    03:10

  • Legendary courtroom artist Art Lien heads toward retirement with powerful legacy

    01:08

  • Maddow: Right-wing war on journalism part of a tactic worth recognizing

    06:10

  • How populations are lured into tolerating previously unacceptable behavior in politics

    05:36

  • Why a 'Big Lie' is so powerful and so hard to undo

    07:07

  • Putin hardball tactic backfires, pushes Europe away from Russian oil

    04:37

  • Michigan GOP in chaos as fealty to Trump's Big Lie defines party

    02:04

Rachel Maddow

New e-mails show early stage of Trump Big Lie scheme; Lindsey Graham role eyed

07:03

Ali Velshi reports on newly published e-mails by Trumpworld lawyer John Eastman that appear to pre-date the idea of having Mike Pence choose alternate electors and instead focuses on simply tossing some votes, a scheme suspiciously similar to what Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham were advocating in Georgia. May 12, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

