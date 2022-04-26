IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Curious number of Russian oligarchs have died since invasion of Ukraine

    04:43

  • DeSantis proves an apt student of Trump-style bully politics

    04:15

  • Raskin: Jan. 6th probe shows how close Trump came to a coup

    08:52

  • Audio contradicts McCarthy's denial that he said he would recommend that Trump resign

    05:47

  • GOP Leader McCarthy wanted Twitter to suspend other Republican members of Congress: report

    02:53

  • New book exposes duplicity of Republican leaders toward Trump

    04:29

  • Lawrence and Rachel discuss McCarthy tape on Trump resigning after Jan. 6

    07:28

  • DOJ adds prosecutor to investigate January 6th beyond the Capitol attack: NYT

    07:29

  • Brazilian president puts records of Moscow trip under seal for five years

    02:17

  • Trump-endorsed candidate booted from ballot by state GOP amid cringey campaign

    06:31

  • Russian recklessness raises alarm on nuclear power plants

    04:26

  • Heedless Russian military risks catastrophe with Ukraine nuclear plants

    06:46

  • New developments reported in criminal probe of Donald Trump in Georgia; subpoenas planned

    03:02

  • Russia narrows military focus in new phase of war on Ukraine

    07:03

  • Trump judge's override of CDC on masks raises concerns for future public health measures

    08:31

  • 'Eliminationist rhetoric,' a fascist tool, gains alarming foothold in Trump-era politics 

    11:57

  • Republican smear operation exposed in new report

    07:48

  • Race hard to ignore in sentencing differences in voting cases

    06:20

  • New texts reveal Republican's openness to dump democracy to keep Trump in power: report

    03:54

  • High stakes challenge in Ukraine: How far to push Putin

    09:03

Rachel Maddow

New disclosures of evidence expose role of GOP legislators in January 6th planning

07:48

Rachel Maddow looks at what new things we've learned from evidence contained in a court filing by the January 6th Committee and by CNN's reporting on text messages sent to Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows about the role of Republican members of Congress in the planning and execution of the attack on the Capitol. April 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Curious number of Russian oligarchs have died since invasion of Ukraine

    04:43

  • DeSantis proves an apt student of Trump-style bully politics

    04:15

  • Raskin: Jan. 6th probe shows how close Trump came to a coup

    08:52

  • Audio contradicts McCarthy's denial that he said he would recommend that Trump resign

    05:47

  • GOP Leader McCarthy wanted Twitter to suspend other Republican members of Congress: report

    02:53

  • New book exposes duplicity of Republican leaders toward Trump

    04:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All