Rachel Maddow

New developments reported in criminal probe of Donald Trump in Georgia; subpoenas planned

03:02

Rachel Maddow shares new details reported in the Atlanta Journal Constitution about Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis's investigation into Donald Trump related to Trump's effort to overturn his 2020 election loss. April 20, 2022

