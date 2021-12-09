New details show depth of Mark Meadows' role in effort to overturn Trump's 2020 loss
03:35
Rachel Maddow reports on what is already known about Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' involvement in efforts to overturn Donald Trump's election defeat, as well as new information in a letter from January 6th Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson about material already provided to the committee before Meadows decided to back out and sue the committee and its members instead. Dec. 9, 2021
