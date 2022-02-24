New D.A. and a shake-up in New York's criminal investigation of Donald Trump
06:41
Share this -
copied
Ali Velshi reports on the resignation of two prosecutors in the New York District Attorney's office who had been working on the investigation of Donald Trump and his business. The investigation itself is ongoing, as are a collection of legal proceedings tied to Trump. Feb. 24, 2022
UP NEXT
Russia expected to split Ukraine in initial military campaign
07:38
U.S. women's soccer players score major win in fight for equal pay
02:31
Trump's policy of giving Putin everything he wants was no help to Ukraine
09:22
First salvo of sanctions batter Russia; 'a lot left in the hopper' to increase pressure
06:50
Archive: Ukrainians vote on independence from the Soviet Union
02:07
Putin builds on past Crimea invasion to encroach further on Ukraine