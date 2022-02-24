IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

New D.A. and a shake-up in New York's criminal investigation of Donald Trump

06:41

Ali Velshi reports on the resignation of two prosecutors in the New York District Attorney's office who had been working on the investigation of Donald Trump and his business. The investigation itself is ongoing, as are a collection of legal proceedings tied to Trump. Feb. 24, 2022

