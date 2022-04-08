IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

New audio evidence further points to lying by Russia on atrocities in Ukraine

07:34

Melanie Amann, co-editor-in-chief of Der Spiegel, talks about new reporting on Russian radio transmissions intercepted by Germany's intelligence service in which Russian soldiers are heard talking about the murder of civilians and other atrocities committed in Ukraine.April 8, 2022

